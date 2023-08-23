Stephan Labossiere ON: Signs You are Wasting Your Time in Relationships & How to Be Vulnerable to Attract Real Love – Jay Shetty | Free Podcast Summary

How to know if you have a real connection with someone

In order to know if you have a real connection with someone, ask yourself if you can be yourself around that person. If you are presenting yourself as a representative of yourself, then that is not a real connection.

Additionally, when you feel caught up in the moment and the chemistry, ask yourself what you really like about that person and what kind of relationship and life they want.

Connection is when your paths and purposes align, and you need to do your due diligence to dig deeper and find out if there is something real there. Avoid molding yourself to impress someone, as it is not sustainable and ultimately unhealthy.