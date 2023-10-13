Steve Strope's Struggle with Eye Surgeries and Vision Loss | #bigIdeas

7 Eye Surgeries Later – Steve Strope’s Crazy Story of Having His Retina Fall Off | Joe Rogan podcast

In a riveting account of his medical journey, Steve Strope shares his experiences with multiple eye surgeries due to various complications, including advanced glaucoma, cataract surgery, and a detached retina.

Steve Strope is the owner of Pure Vision: a street machine, muscle car and hot rod fabrication shop based in Simi Valley, California. Despite his ordeal, he remains hopeful for scientific advancements and continues to adapt to his vision loss.