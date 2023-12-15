“Stubborn on vision but flexible on the details” – Jeff Bezos on Amazon, Blue Origin, and the Future of Humanity

In this insightful conversation with Lex Fridman, Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon and Blue Origin, shares his vision for the future of humanity, the importance of long-term thinking, and his philosophies on leadership and invention.

He discusses the mission and projects of Blue Origin, his thoughts on artificial intelligence, and his approach to decision-making and problem-solving.