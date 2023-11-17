China is going to be at the forefront of AI.: Sundar Pichai on China vs US on AI race

Countries that seize the opportunity, invest in the necessary infrastructure and regulations, and adapt their workforce to the changing job landscape can be at the forefront of AI development.

Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai discusses the global impact and potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in a conversation at the APEC CEO Conference.

He sheds light on how AI can drive economic growth, the need for smart regulation, and the role of big tech companies in AI innovation.

He also addresses the concerns surrounding AI, including job dislocation and election integrity, and highlights the significant progress that countries like China are making in this field.

AI as a driver of economic growth

AI is viewed as a transformative technology that can significantly impact economic growth globally and particularly in the Asia-Pacific region.

India’s perspective on AI

India, with its massive population, sees AI as an opportunity to progress in sectors like healthcare, agriculture, and climate change.

Despite potential job dislocation, AI can simplify jobs and broaden access to services.

Skilling and workforce transition are key to managing this shift effectively.

The necessity of smart AI regulation

As AI advancements will impact all countries, a global consensus on smart AI regulation is essential.

Constructive progress has been observed in global forums like the G7 and bilateral dialogues, especially involving key players like China.