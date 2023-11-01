Taboo around Female Pleasure: A Call for Open Discussions | Robin Buckley | TED #bigIdeas

Taboo around Female Pleasure: A Call for Open Discussions | Robin Buckley | TED
In this compelling TED talk, cognitive-behavioral coach Robin Buckley discusses the societal discomfort around female pleasure and the importance of empowering teenage girls to learn about their bodies.
Through personal anecdotes and experiences from her coaching career, Buckley challenges outdated norms and calls for open, educative discussions about healthy sexual development in girls.
Counteracting Societal Discomfort
Society often displays discomfort around female pleasure and the associated aspects, while male-centric solutions such as Viagra are widely accepted.
Challenging this norm, Robin Buckley emphasizes the importance of acknowledging and discussing female pleasure.
Empowerment through Knowledge
Teen girls developing a detailed understanding of their bodies, including their rights to pleasure, results in empowering them.
Given the early onset of sexual desire and significant exposure to adult content, such as pornography, conversations about sex become vital.
Dispelling Misconceptions
Inaccurate information from unreliable sources can lead to dangerous misconceptions about sexual practices among teenagers.
Trusted adults play a crucial role in correcting these misconceptions and providing accurate, safe information.
This is about helping our girls step into their power, raising them to become strong women who can speak up for themselves, whether they are in the bedroom or in the boardroom. – Robin Buckley
Promotion of Safe Practices
Educating young girls about safe sexual practices, and providing resources to support it, can help in ensuring their wellbeing.
Discussions about subjects like masturbation, in a safe and open manner, support this exploration and encourage open dialogue.
Health Benefits of Masturbation
Masturbation bears several health benefits for girls, including reduction of stress and alleviation of menstrual cramps.
Familiarity with one’s body can also enable earlier identification and treatment of potential health problems.
Asserting Sexual Independence
Knowledge about their own sexual pleasure empowers girls to assert their independence and avoid being unduly influenced by exterior factors.
It also equips them to communicate their needs and desires effectively, thereby challenging conventional norms.
Empowering Sense of Self
Support for healthy sexual development can positively impact a girl’s sense of self.
As showcased through the story of a 65-year-old client, this kind of exploration can lead to renewed self-worth, transforming them into strong and assertive women.