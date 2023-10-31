The AI-Powered Tools Supercharging Our Imagination | Bilawal Sidhu | TED #bigIdeas

The AI-Powered Tools Supercharging Our Imagination | Bilawal Sidhu | TED

Creative technologist Bilawal Sidhu takes listeners on an intriguing exploration of how AI-powered tools are transforming imagination and artistic expression.

He discusses how the democratization of AI tools is reshaping art, design, and the perception of reality itself.

Sidhu dives into details about the evolution, availability, and potential applications of these tools, and paints a picture of a future where AI serves as a co-creator in the artistic process.