The AI-Powered Tools Supercharging Our Imagination | Bilawal Sidhu | TED #bigIdeas

The AI-Powered Tools Supercharging Our Imagination | Bilawal Sidhu | TED
Creative technologist Bilawal Sidhu takes listeners on an intriguing exploration of how AI-powered tools are transforming imagination and artistic expression.
He discusses how the democratization of AI tools is reshaping art, design, and the perception of reality itself.
Sidhu dives into details about the evolution, availability, and potential applications of these tools, and paints a picture of a future where AI serves as a co-creator in the artistic process.
Fusing Reality and Imagination with AI
Bilawal Sidhu’s journey in blending reality and imagination led him to work with leading tech companies like Google, YouTube, and TikTok.
His interest in computer graphics and visual effects paved the way for the exploration of photogrammetry and its evolution with machine learning techniques like Neural Radiance Fields (NeRFs).
Democratization and Enhancement
Photogrammetry, once a process exclusive to data centers and expert teams, has been democratized and augmented by machine learning techniques.
The advent of AI-assisted photogrammetry has enabled the creation of detailed and complex 3D representations from mere 2D images.
Accessibility of AI Tools
AI-powered tools are no longer confined to high-end devices.
Applications such as Luma allow users to capture and manipulate 3D images of the real world on everyday devices like iPhones.
The ease of use of these tools fosters more novel and unique creations.
Transformative Techniques
AI techniques, like inpainting and ControlNet, allow users to augment and control existing imagery.
These tools significantly reduce the time needed for traditional workflows while enabling users to generate desired elements in various input conditions.
The 11-year-olds of today don’t have to worry about all of that crap. All they need to do is have a creative vision and a knack for working in concert with these AI models, these AI models that are truly a distillation of human knowledge and creativity. – Bilawal Sidhu
Reshaping Architecture and Interior Design
AI tools have the potential to alter sectors like architecture and interior design radically.
By utilizing 3D scans and AI for ‘reskinning’ real-world spaces, it is possible to visualize diverse styles of decor while preserving the spatial context and layout.
Future of Augmented Reality and 3D Rendering
AI tools are not only set to enhance existing creative processes but also revolutionize fields such as augmented reality and 3D rendering.
Sidhu predicts these tools will be even more user-friendly, with platforms like Runway and Kaiber simplifying their utilization.
Optimistic Future of Creativity
Fine-tuning the integration of AI and human creativity can lead to an exciting future where AI serves as a co-creator during the creative process.
The next generation of creators could focus solely on their creative vision and work harmoniously with AI models.