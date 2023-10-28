The Brothers Who Live One Life — The Incredible Adventures of David and Daniil Liberman | The Tim Ferriss Show #bigIdeas

The Brothers Who Live One Life — The Incredible Adventures of David and Daniil Liberman | The Tim Ferriss Show
In this engaging episode, the Liberman brothers, David and Daniil, share their entrepreneurial journey, from their scientific upbringing in Moscow to their ventures in the gaming, animation, and investment industries.
Their experiences and insights underscore the importance of resilience, innovation, adaptability, and lifelong learning in entrepreneurship.
Animation Industry: A Tale of Disruption
Leveraging their lessons from the gaming industry, the Liberman brothers innovatively disassembled the production process of their animation studio into smaller, parallel tasks.
This enabled them to produce their animated show in a significantly shorter time frame.
Harnessing Resources and Networks
The Liberman brothers’ success in the animation industry was partly due to their ability to leverage resources and connections.
Their networking skills and resourcefulness highlight the importance of these qualities in entrepreneurship.
We knew how to do stuff better, as we were progressing from knowing nothing when we started, to basically having a pretty sophisticated production process, we immediately reinvented the animation process. – Daniil Liberman
Embracing Opportunities in the United States
Despite the challenges of transitioning to the United States, the Liberman brothers found success in the animation industry in Hollywood.
Their story underscores the vast opportunities available in the United States, demonstrating the potential of the American Dream.
Transparency: A Key to Navigating Political Climate
The Liberman brothers attribute their ability to navigate the political climate in Russia to their decision to be transparent about their ideas and intentions.
This strategic positioning helped them avoid unnecessary confrontations and continue their work.
We invented the production process, which allowed us to produce half-hour animated show, 3D graphics, in one week. – David Liberman
Adaptability and Resilience: Cornerstones of Success
The brothers’ journey highlights their adaptability and resilience.
From building an Internet Service Provider from scratch to pivoting towards cloud computing and online gaming, they have consistently demonstrated their ability to identify opportunities and innovate in response to market conditions.
Curiosity: The Catalyst for Success
Despite their formal education in computer science, the Liberman brothers taught themselves many of the skills they needed to build their businesses.
Their success underscores the importance of lifelong learning, curiosity, and adaptability in entrepreneurship.
Transition to the United States: A Strategic Move
Recognizing the unlikelihood of political change in Russia without a revolution, the Liberman brothers decided to move to the United States in 2010.
They established their presence in Los Angeles and began shifting their attention to the American market, demonstrating their strategic foresight.
Achieving Success in the United States
Despite the challenges, the Liberman brothers found success in the United States.
Their story highlights the opportunities available in California and the United States, emphasizing the potential of the American market.