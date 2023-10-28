The Brothers Who Live One Life — The Incredible Adventures of David and Daniil Liberman | The Tim Ferriss Show #bigIdeas

The Brothers Who Live One Life — The Incredible Adventures of David and Daniil Liberman | The Tim Ferriss Show

In this engaging episode, the Liberman brothers, David and Daniil, share their entrepreneurial journey, from their scientific upbringing in Moscow to their ventures in the gaming, animation, and investment industries.

Their experiences and insights underscore the importance of resilience, innovation, adaptability, and lifelong learning in entrepreneurship.