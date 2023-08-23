The [Counterintuitive] Productive Process of Top Performers, Creators, and Sports Superstars | Free Podcast Summary

Robin Sharma – The [Counterintuitive] Productive Process of Top Performers, Creators, and Sports Superstars (The Daily Mastery Podcast)

The idea that working longer and harder makes you more productive and better is outdated.

It comes from the era when most workers toiled on a factory line. And by putting in more hours, they would create more products.

For creative professionals versus manual laborers, you get rewarded—not by the length of time you put in but by the degree of mastery that you put out.