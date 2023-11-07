The Economic Case for Generative AI with a16z’s Martin Casado | a16z Podcast #bigIdeas

The Economic Case for Generative AI with a16z’s Martin Casado | a16z Podcast

In this discussion, a16z general partner Martin Casado examines the evolution and economics of AI, and how generative AI is set to change the landscape.

He explains the challenges faced by startups in the AI space, introduces the concept of the ‘AI mediocrity spiral’, and highlights the potential of generative AI in creating a new wave of iconic companies.