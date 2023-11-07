The Electrification of Everything: From Sky to Sea | a16z Podcast #bigIdeas

The Electrification of Everything: From Sky to Sea | a16z Podcast

In this episode, the electrification movement is examined, focusing on its impact on various sectors such as aviation, marine, and public transportation.

In this episode, industry experts Gregory Davis, CEO of Eviation Planes, Mitch Lee, co-founder and CEO of Arc Boats, and Duncan McIntyre, founder and CEO of Highland Electric Fleets, dive into how the electrification movement is shaping the future of transport and technology.