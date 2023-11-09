The Enron Saga: A Tale of Ambition, Innovation, and Deception | Acquired #bigIdeas

The Enron Saga: A Tale of Ambition, Innovation, and Deception | Acquired

Unravel the rise and fall of Enron, a corporate saga marked by ambition, innovation, and a scandalous downfall. Before its bankruptcy on December 2, 2001, Enron employed approximately 20,600 staff and was a major electricity, natural gas, communications, and pulp and paper company.

Explore the key factors and decisions that led to one of the biggest business scandals in history, from the inception of its name to its plunge into infamy.