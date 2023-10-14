The Evolution of Nations: A Candid Discussion with Jimmy Carr #bigIdeas

Jimmy Carr Doesn’t Think America is Collapsing Like the Roman Empire | Joe Rogan podcast
In a conversation filled with wit, insight, and an impressive perspective on global history and politics, British comedian Jimmy Carr shares his belief that America is far from collapsing like the Roman Empire.
Jimmy Carr is a stand-up comic, writer, actor, and television host. Carr’s most recent special, “His Dark Material,” is available on Netflix.
The discussion revolves around several thought-provoking themes including the war on drugs, the beauty of Portugal, the transformation of empires, the power of art and America’s enduring relevance in the world.
An Unwinnable War on Drugs
The war on drugs is not a battle that can be won.
Highlighting that drugs are prevalent even within high-security prisons, it suggests the futile nature of this war.
The Portuguese approach of decriminalizing drugs and focusing on rehabilitation and treatment instead is perhaps a far more effective strategy.
I don’t think the Roman Empire fell, I think it became a church… the British Empire became a bank. – Jimmy Carr
Portugal: A Cultural Delight
Portugal’s cities, Lisbon and Porto, are places to behold, rich in food, culture, and a history marked by global influence.
They also have an enthusiastic reception for stand-up comedy.
The country’s past as a global power provides an intriguing observation on the rise and fall of empires.
Empires Transform, Not Collapse
Contrary to the popular belief, empires do not necessarily collapse but instead, they evolve.
Using the Roman Empire as an example, it didn’t fall but transformed into the Church, just as the British Empire evolved into a global banking system, managing the wealth of the countries it once ruled.
Art: From Religion to Personal
Not just wealth but art and architecture is deeply embedded within eras of past empires.
Over time, the cultural themes within art have shifted from religious to contemporary subjects of love and personal experiences.
The Current State of America
America may seem subjectively worse due to the current socio-political climate, but on certain objective metrics, it is getting better.
The country’s founding principles of individual freedom and the pursuit of happiness define its extraordinary stature.
America is… better now objectively than it has ever been and subjectively worse than it’s ever been… it’s still got that kind of dream. – Jimmy Carr
America: A Beacon of Freedom
America’s image as a land of freedom and opportunity continues to attract visitors from around the globe, who are drawn by the energetic and prospect-filled nature of the country.
Optimism for America
Despite current hurdles, America’s finest days may still lie ahead.
Meanwhile, countries like Britain must adapt and find their new purpose and place in the global scenario, particularly in light of developments like Brexit.