The Evolution of Nations: A Candid Discussion with Jimmy Carr #bigIdeas

Jimmy Carr Doesn’t Think America is Collapsing Like the Roman Empire | Joe Rogan podcast

In a conversation filled with wit, insight, and an impressive perspective on global history and politics, British comedian Jimmy Carr shares his belief that America is far from collapsing like the Roman Empire.

Jimmy Carr is a stand-up comic, writer, actor, and television host. Carr’s most recent special, “His Dark Material,” is available on Netflix.



The discussion revolves around several thought-provoking themes including the war on drugs, the beauty of Portugal, the transformation of empires, the power of art and America’s enduring relevance in the world.