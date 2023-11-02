The First Sustainable Generation: A New Perspective on Sustainability | Hannah Ritchie | TED #bigIdeas

The First Sustainable Generation: A New Perspective on Sustainability | Hannah Ritchie | TED

Hannah Ritchie, an environmental data scientist, challenges the conventional understanding of sustainability in this enlightening podcast.

She delves into the numbers behind human progress across centuries and presents an optimistic perspective on the future of humanity.

Ritchie argues that we could be the first generation to achieve true sustainability, by reframing it as an opportunity rather than a sacrifice, and leveraging technological advancements for economic growth without increasing environmental impact.