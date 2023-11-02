The First Sustainable Generation: A New Perspective on Sustainability | Hannah Ritchie | TED #bigIdeas

The First Sustainable Generation: A New Perspective on Sustainability | Hannah Ritchie | TED
Hannah Ritchie, an environmental data scientist, challenges the conventional understanding of sustainability in this enlightening podcast.
She delves into the numbers behind human progress across centuries and presents an optimistic perspective on the future of humanity.
Ritchie argues that we could be the first generation to achieve true sustainability, by reframing it as an opportunity rather than a sacrifice, and leveraging technological advancements for economic growth without increasing environmental impact.
Technological Change and Sustainability
Technological advancements, such as the decline of coal production and the rise of renewable energy sources, are significant drivers of the shift towards sustainability.
The price of batteries, essential for energy storage, has also significantly decreased, transforming the world of energy storage and transport.
Agricultural Efficiency and Deforestation
Improvements in agricultural efficiency have allowed for increased food production without expanding farmland.
This technological innovation has contributed to a decrease in global deforestation and the regrowth of old forests in many countries.
Sustainability as an Opportunity
Low-carbon technologies need to become the default, either by being more affordable or better than high-carbon alternatives.
Sustainability should be reframed as an opportunity, not a sacrifice, and envision a future where clean, abundant energy is available for everyone, air is clean to breathe, and food is sustainably produced.
Alternative Technologies
Alternative technologies need to be better and cheaper than their high-carbon counterparts to make them mainstream.
This shift is not about environmental concern, but about superior design and experience.
Sustainability and Public Health
Sustainability is an opportunity to improve public health, as evidenced by the decline in harmful air pollution.
Initiatives that prevent premature deaths due to pollution are not sacrifices but necessities.
The notion that economic growth has to be incompatible with reducing our environmental impact is simply wrong. – Hannah Ritchie
Rethinking Urban Design
Sustainability offers a chance to rethink urban design.
Cities like Copenhagen and Amsterdam, where bicycles are a prevalent mode of transport, serve as examples.
However, the design of sustainable cities can be tailored to individual needs and preferences.
Using Data to Inspire
Data should be used to inspire by highlighting potential solutions and progress made, instead of focusing solely on negative trends.
This approach can help avoid paralysis and foster action towards sustainability.
The First Sustainable Generation
We can be the first generation to achieve a sustainable world, but this is not inevitable.
It requires the collective effort of environmentalists, scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs, and communicators to seize this opportunity and accelerate the pace of change.
Sustainability and Scarcity
The conventional narrative of sustainability being about scarcity is uninspiring and needs to be reframed.
Sustainability should not be seen as a sacrifice or a reduction to the bare minimum, but rather as an opportunity.