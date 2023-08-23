The Insider Story of Waze with Noam Bardin | Free Podcast Summary

The Insider Story of Waze with Noam Bardin | The NFX Podcast

In a riveting discussion with Noam Bardin, former CEO of Waze, we explore the company’s journey from a small startup in 2008 to a billion-dollar acquisition by Google in 2013.

Bardin shares the unique approach to product thinking, the power of data network effects, and the importance of a guiding north star metric that propelled Waze to its success.