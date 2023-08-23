[The Knowledge Project Ep. #141] Kunal Shah: Core Human Motivations | Free Podcast Summary

Lessons from India’s business caste

India still operates under a deep-rooted caste system. The business caste is where everyone in the family does business. And this doesn’t just mean having a job, it means being an entrepreneur. A few traits of the business caste:

1. Willing to reduce social status in return for commercial success

2. A natural understanding of value: Why would somebody pay for this?

3. Natural need for spotting trends

4. Constant need to make the community successful