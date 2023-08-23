The Knowledge Project with Shane Parrish | Free Podcast Summary

Adam Robinson – a rated chess master, author, entrepreneur, and hedge fund advisor – imparts invaluable lessons on how to win the game of life. Drawing from his unique experiences, including his mentorship by Bobby Fischer, Robinson shares keys to learning, understanding failure, and his secrets to happiness and success.

If you want to do anything in the world, it’s all about creating a vision for others to join. Businesses and movements are started by offering a possible future that others want to be a part of. – Adam Robinson