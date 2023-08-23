The Major Problems Facing The World | Free Podcast Summary

The 3 biggest issues

The three biggest issues according to Chamath Palihapitiya:

1) Inequality

Solution: Help people become part of the capital class by having the government invest $2,000 into the market when they’re born.

2) Climate change

Solution: Create environmental security so people have access to water and a plant-based diet.

3) Education

Solution: Instead of having students rack up $120,000-250,000 in student loans and then graduating with no meaningful chance of employment, a better alternative to student debt would be an ISA (income share agreement).