The Major Problems Facing The World | Free Podcast Summary

Invest Like the Best with Patrick O’Shaughnessy: Chamath Palihapitiya
Chamath Palihapitiya is the founder and CEO of Social Capital, whose mission is to advance humanity by solving the world’s hardest problems. We cover potential paths to closing the income inequality gap, how to manage one’s personal psychology, and tackling climate change.
The 3 biggest issues
The three biggest issues according to Chamath Palihapitiya:
1) Inequality
Solution: Help people become part of the capital class by having the government invest $2,000 into the market when they’re born.
2) Climate change
Solution: Create environmental security so people have access to water and a plant-based diet.
3) Education
Solution: Instead of having students rack up $120,000-250,000 in student loans and then graduating with no meaningful chance of employment, a better alternative to student debt would be an ISA (income share agreement).
I think the key to peace and prosperity today…is to close the inequality gap and to close the inequality gap is to show people everyday normal people, how they can earn and save and invest and be a part of capital, not just be a part of labor.
Things Chamath would change if he were President
- Introduce a carbon tax.
- Cut personal taxes.
- Raise the corporate tax.
- Create massive incentives to rebuild an entire economy that’s focused on climate change, technology, and biotechnology.
Birth Dividend and Universal basic income
- UBI (universal basic income) would be great because it’s clear that individuals can spend money better than the government.
- Birth dividend: The government invests $2,000 for you when you’re born and puts it into the market, and you can’t access it until you’re 65.
Solving climate change
Solving climate change depends on two inputs:
1) Minerals and resources
These are things like lithium, nickel, cobalt, manganese, aluminum, and copper. They go into permanent magnets that are used in electric motors and batteries.
2) Next-generation forms of material science
These are things like polymers and ceramics that will interface directly or indirectly with the end stage of carbon.