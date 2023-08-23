The Materialism to Spiritualism Leap | Free Podcast Summary

Inner peace matters

Our culture has trained us to seek worldly success—often at the cost of inner peace.

While the pursuit of sensational achievements is a very worthy aim, doing so while neglecting the wisest and truest part of yourself will lead you to a palace of deep regret.

And here’s the thing: As you build and strengthen that relationship with your highest and best, every other relationship rises with you!

…your relationship with your loved ones, your work, your prosperity, and the world at large will ascend. Sometimes dramatically. Generally incrementally.