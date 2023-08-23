The Portfolio to Live Longer | Free Podcast Summary

Longevity is the most important metric for health

Longevity is the length of time a person lives. It is a measure of health because it is closely linked to other health outcomes, such as quality of life, disability, and chronic disease. Studies have shown that people who live longer tend to be healthier, happier, and more productive.

Genetics is a major factor in longevity. Studies have shown that people who have a family history of longevity tend to live longer themselves. However, environmental factors also play a significant role in lifespan. These factors include diet, exercise, stress, and exposure to toxins.