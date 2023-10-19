The Power of Clear Thinking: Lessons from Shane Parrish #bigIdeas

Rules for Better Thinking, How to Reduce Blind Spots, & More | Shane Parrish | The Tim Ferriss Show

In this insightful conversation with Shane Parrish, author of ‘Clear Thinking’, listeners are taken on a journey of personal transformation, strategic thinking, and the power of positioning.

Parrish shares his unique experiences, from his early struggles as a student to his successful career in an intelligence agency and his insights on effective decision-making.