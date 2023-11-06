The Power of Unconventional Thinking | David McWilliams | TED #bigIdeas

The Power of Unconventional Thinking | David McWilliams | TED

In this insightful TED talk, economist David McWilliams explores the power of unconventional thinking.

He argues that poets, artists, and musicians often have a clearer understanding of the world and its future trends than conventional thinkers, such as economists.

Through historical examples and psychological phenomena, McWilliams makes a compelling case for embracing diverse perspectives and thinking styles.