The Power of Unconventional Thinking | David McWilliams | TED #bigIdeas

The Power of Unconventional Thinking | David McWilliams | TED
In this insightful TED talk, economist David McWilliams explores the power of unconventional thinking.
He argues that poets, artists, and musicians often have a clearer understanding of the world and its future trends than conventional thinkers, such as economists.
Through historical examples and psychological phenomena, McWilliams makes a compelling case for embracing diverse perspectives and thinking styles.
The Dunning-Kruger Effect
The Dunning-Kruger effect, a psychological phenomenon where individuals with low ability at a task overestimate their ability, can lead to critical mistakes in high-stakes situations.
Overconfidence can obscure reality and lead to poor decision-making.
The Importance of Different Perspectives
By embracing different perspectives and ways of thinking, society can gain a better understanding of the world and be better prepared for the future.
Unconventional thinkers can offer fresh insights and challenge existing biases.
Overconfidence in Institutions
Overconfidence is not limited to individuals but can also manifest in institutions.
The 2008 financial crisis, for example, was overlooked by most economists and financial institutions due to overconfidence in their competence and reluctance to change their minds.
Conventional Thinking and Confirmation Bias
Conventional people often seek proof to support their existing beliefs rather than changing their minds.
This tendency can lead to significant mistakes, especially in critical moments.
Seeking Truth in the Unconventional
Unconventional thinking can help us see the bigger picture and avoid the pitfalls of confirmation bias.
Looking for the cracks or flaws in things, as suggested by Leonard Cohen, can reveal truth and ‘light’.
What’s always bugged me is why did the poet get things so right at a tipping point, and the economists get things so wrong? And I believe it is because the poet, the artist, the musician, these types of people give themselves, at a tipping point, the permission to think unconventionally. They see the world differently. – David McWilliams
The Role of the ‘Best’ People
The ‘best’ people, as defined by W.B. Yeats, are those who see the world from a different angle and thus see the possibilities.
Their involvement is crucial in addressing the world’s problems.
We like to think that we surround ourselves with people who think differently, but we don’t. There’s something called confirmation bias. We actually surround ourselves with people who confirm our biases. – David McWilliams
The Power of Poetry
Poetry, as an unconventional form of expression, can provide a clearer understanding of the world.
Listening less to economists and more to poets can help us see the world more clearly and avoid the pitfalls of overconfidence and confirmation bias.
The Need for Diverse Voices
To better understand and navigate the complexities of the world, it is essential to listen to a diverse range of voices.
This includes not only economists but also poets, artists, and musicians who bring unique perspectives and insights.