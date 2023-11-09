The Revolution of Digital Biology with AI and Machine Learning | Daphne Koller | a16z Podcast #bigIdeas

The Revolution of Digital Biology with AI and Machine Learning | Daphne Koller | a16z Podcast

In this insightful discussion, Daphne Koller, the founder and CEO of insitro, explores the transformative potential of artificial intelligence and machine learning in life sciences.

She delves into how these technologies are revolutionizing drug discovery and the concept of a language model for cells.

Koller also shares her vision of bridging the gap between traditional sciences dealing with atoms and digital sciences dealing with bits, fostering a new era of ‘digital biology’.