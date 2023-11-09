The Revolution of Digital Biology with AI and Machine Learning | Daphne Koller | a16z Podcast #bigIdeas

The Revolution of Digital Biology with AI and Machine Learning | Daphne Koller | a16z Podcast
In this insightful discussion, Daphne Koller, the founder and CEO of insitro, explores the transformative potential of artificial intelligence and machine learning in life sciences.
She delves into how these technologies are revolutionizing drug discovery and the concept of a language model for cells.
Koller also shares her vision of bridging the gap between traditional sciences dealing with atoms and digital sciences dealing with bits, fostering a new era of ‘digital biology’.
The Role of AI in Instrumentation
Artificial Intelligence plays a critical role in running instruments in the life sciences field.
Tasks such as segmenting cells and calling the barcodes require AI, making the technology stack of companies like insitro intrinsically AI-enabled.
Building a Language Model for Cells
Creating a latent space or a language model for cells, similar to GPT but for cells, can help understand disease-causing genes’ movements and how a treatment can potentially restore a healthy state.
This model continues to improve as more data is fed into it, enhancing our understanding of biology.
Envisioning a Systematic Recipe for Drug Discovery
A systematic recipe for drug discovery, based on a deep understanding of biology enabled by machine learning, can revolutionize the field.
This approach can streamline the process from deciding to target a specific disease to having a drug in the clinic.
We built a language model for biology so all of us are like now everyone’s an expert to language models. You have to explain this to people – ‘oh language of biology,’ no one knew what I was talking about but now it’s like I’m just saying look it’s just like GPT but for cells. – Daphne Koller
The Convergence of AI and Life Sciences
The future of life sciences lies in the convergence of AI and biology.
Digital biology, where biology can be measured at unprecedented stability and scale, and data can be interpreted using machine learning, can lead to significant progress in the field.
Engineering Biology Through Digital Tools
The era of digital biology could lead to breakthroughs in our understanding and manipulation of biological systems.
By engineering biology using advanced tools, more effective treatments for diseases can be developed.
The Complexity of Biology and Drug Discovery
Biology presents complex challenges in drug discovery.
Systematic processes and a deep understanding of diseases are crucial for developing effective interventions.
Machine learning can bridge the gap between cellular data and human data, making sense of the complex, high-dimensional space of biology.
Building a Culture that Integrates Biology and AI
Creating a company culture that integrates biology and AI experts is a significant challenge.
It is important to hire people who can act as translators between the two fields and foster a culture of open, constructive, and respectful engagement.
The Impact of AI on the Physical World
AI professionals venturing into areas involving physical matter should respect the complexity of atoms and appreciate the impact AI can have when it starts to touch the physical world.
Despite the challenges, the potential rewards of such endeavors are immense.
Digital Biology’s Role in Addressing Global Challenges
Digital biology has the potential to address some of the world’s most pressing problems, including climate change and environmental conservation.
By manipulating biology, it might be possible to develop more effective solutions, such as crops resistant to severe weather or organisms capable of efficient carbon sequestration.