The Role of Unions in Driving the Green Energy Transition | Payton M. Wilkins | TED #bigIdeas

The Role of Unions in Driving the Green Energy Transition | Payton M. Wilkins | TED
Discover how the transition from fossil fuels to green energy can protect both workers and the environment through an age-old solution: unions.
Environmental justice advocate Payton M. Wilkins delves into the economic impact of moving away from fossil fuels and highlights why unions could drive the shift towards clean energy and green jobs.
The Urgency of Green Economy Transition
Transitioning from fossil fuels to a green economy is not just about environmental responsibility.
It’s also a path to healthier, higher-paying jobs.
Although the economic impact of shutting down fossil fuel facilities can be devastating in the short term, the long-term benefits include cleaner air, healthier environments, and improved job opportunities.
Unions – Key Players in the Transition
Unions have a history of fighting for workers’ rights and justice.
Their role could be pivotal in the transition to clean energy and green jobs, ensuring that workers and communities are not left in the lurch.
Unions could help mediate the shift and advocate for the rights of workers affected by these changes.
Understanding Coal Miners’ Perspectives
A constructive dialogue between union members and climate experts can expose the real-world fears and desires of workers in industries threatened by climate policies.
Recognizing that the decline of industries like coal is more about profitability than policy can enable more realistic conversations about the future.
I want them to realize that they don’t have to choose between making a living and living in a safe and healthy environment. They can have both. Hell, they deserve both. – Payton M. Wilkins
Positive Impact of Dialogue
Open conversations can lead to progressive transformations.
A dialogue that initially was marked by opposition can foster understanding, opening the way for the exploration of new, environmentally friendly ways of industry regulation, such as emissions standards and taxes.
Historic Successes of Unions
Across history, unions have facilitated significant changes.
Their impact ranges from achieving local workplace rights, to playing decisive roles in major social transformations like the end of apartheid, to ensuring fair transitions in energy sectors.
Unions could use this rich history to drive the clean energy transition.
People eat bread, not data. And when a corporation shuts down a coal mine, as happy as some of us may be about cleaner air, the reality is that people lose paychecks, they lose pensions, they lose jobs that they thought were going to be there for their children. – Payton M. Wilkins
Importance of Deep Listening Conversations
Deep-listening conversations between climate advocates and unions could lead to mutual understanding, fostering collective creativity in building a future that safeguards both the environment and the economy.
Educating each other about the impact of climate change and the livelihood of workers is a critical step in starting these conversations.
Securing Federal Support for Green Jobs
Securing federal support could catalyze the transition to green jobs.
Helping workers realize that they don’t have to choose between earning a living and residing in a safe, healthy environment is key.
With the right support, the realization of a green economy could be achieved sooner than we think.