The Science of Healthy Hair, Hair Loss and How to Regrow Hair | Free Podcast Summary

Why hair grows

Three phases of the hair growth cycle:

Anagen phase: stem cells in the bulb give rise to proteins that make up hair; hair grows deep within the root and up through the skin

The growth phase varies depending on location – hairs on the head can grow for about 8 years if uncut; hairs on eyebrows grow about 4.2mm per month but will fall out every few months

Catagen phase: hair recedes from the bulb up toward the surface (in other words, recedes from inside out)

Telogen phase: no new hair or proteins are added by stem cells; stem cell pinches off and recedes and dies, taking stem cells and melanocytes with it

Hair on the scalp can reenter the growth anagen phase in proper conditions