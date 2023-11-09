The Struggles Behind the Stardom | Charli D’Amelio | Jay Shetty Podcast #bigIdeas

The Struggles Behind the Stardom | Charli D’Amelio | Jay Shetty Podcast

Charli D’Amelio, the TikTok sensation with over 150 million followers, shares her journey dealing with the pressures of fame and online bullying.

She reveals how she managed to maintain her self-esteem and identity amidst the challenges, providing insights into the mental health struggles often faced by those in the public eye.