The Tech We Need to Fight Workplace Ageism | Piyachart Phiromswad | TED #bigIdeas

The Tech We Need to Fight Workplace Ageism | Piyachart Phiromswad | TED
Piyachart Phiromswad, an economist specialising in population ageing, discusses the societal and physical barriers that prevent seniors from working and introduces the concept of senior employment technologies.
These tools aim to combat ageism in the workplace, giving elderly workers a chance to continue their contribution in a fast-ageing world.
The Negative Aging Spiral
Ageism in the workplace has led to a negative cycle where seniors lose out on job opportunities, leading to a lack of skill development and financial stability.
The societal perception that the elderly should retire contributes to this destructive cycle.
I think the best catalyst that we can use to break the negative aging spiral and unlock the power of population aging is to create something called senior employment technologies and use it to democratize senior employment. – Piyachart Phiromswad
Introducing Senior Employment Technologies
Senior employment technologies can reduce the physical, cognitive and societal barriers preventing the elderly from working.
This new category of tech, focusing on empowering the elderly at work, has often been overlooked, especially in developing countries.
Physical Augmentation Technologies
Physical augmentation technologies, like affordable exoskeletons and collaborative robots, can compensate for loss of strength or precision.
These technologies could be crucial in regions where physical labour is predominant.
Enabling Remote Work
Difficulties in commuting pose a significant issue for elderly workers.
In response to this, remote working and smart city technologies can make work more accessible by allowing seniors to work from anywhere, or optimize travel for those jobs requiring a physical presence.
Cognitive Augmentation Technologies
Cognitive abilities like memory could be supported with Cognitive Augmentation Technologies.
Through AI-powered software, these tools serve as a ‘companion brain’, providing job-related information on-demand and assisting decision making.
Combatting Societal Barriers
Senior employment technologies can also help to breakdown ageist beliefs by overcoming societal barriers.
Demonstrating the capabilities of elderly workers using technology reaffirms their productivity and value in the workforce.
A Positive Aging Spiral
Creating an environment where the elderly are encouraged to enhance their skills and health can lead to a positive ageing spiral.
Through the aide of senior employment technologies, the ageing population can continue to contribute, leading society to flourish instead of suffering.