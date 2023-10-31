The Tech We Need to Fight Workplace Ageism | Piyachart Phiromswad | TED #bigIdeas

The Tech We Need to Fight Workplace Ageism | Piyachart Phiromswad | TED

Piyachart Phiromswad, an economist specialising in population ageing, discusses the societal and physical barriers that prevent seniors from working and introduces the concept of senior employment technologies.

These tools aim to combat ageism in the workplace, giving elderly workers a chance to continue their contribution in a fast-ageing world.