The Thrilling World of Professional Pool Gambling: A Peek Behind the Curtain | #bigIdeas

Jeremy Jones was the 1998 US Open One Pocket champion, the 2003 US Open 9 Ball champion, and has represented Team USA in the Mosconi Cup on seven occasions. Jones shares his experiences, strategies, and the colorful characters he has encountered in this adrenaline-fueled profession.

They are known to store their money in unusual places, such as buried underground or hidden in bushes.

It’s amazing what people do with their money. I can’t tell you probably maybe the craziest… One of his sons… He let us stay there and he said he knew it right. It was a thirty thousand dollar Bush. – Jeremy Jones