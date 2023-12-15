The Transformative Potential of Artificial General Intelligence: Insights from Shane Legg (DeepMind founder)

In an insightful conversation with Chris Anderson, Shane Legg, the co-founder of Google DeepMind, discusses the transformative potential of artificial general intelligence (AGI) and its implications.

He provides a glimpse into the evolution of AGI, its potential to revolutionize various sectors, and the importance of ensuring its safe and ethical development.