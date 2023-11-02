The Truth About Human Population Decline | Jennifer D. Sciubba | TED #bigIdeas

The Truth About Human Population Decline | Jennifer D. Sciubba | TED

In this thought-provoking discussion, Jennifer D. Sciubba, a political demographer, challenges the traditional notions about declining birth rates and an ageing global population, only leading to economic collapse.

Instead, she proposes exploring a thoughtful approach to the demographic reality, focusing on unique ideas about the future of work, migration, and the opportunity for a resilient, sustainable outlook.