The Truth About Human Population Decline | Jennifer D. Sciubba | TED #bigIdeas

The Truth About Human Population Decline | Jennifer D. Sciubba | TED
In this thought-provoking discussion, Jennifer D. Sciubba, a political demographer, challenges the traditional notions about declining birth rates and an ageing global population, only leading to economic collapse.
Instead, she proposes exploring a thoughtful approach to the demographic reality, focusing on unique ideas about the future of work, migration, and the opportunity for a resilient, sustainable outlook.
Global Population Trends
Rapidly declining fertility rates are resulting in a noticeable shift in global population trends – growing older and smaller.
For instance, if the status quo remains, China’s population could significantly dwindle to less than half by the end of the century, a startling loss of 800 million people.
Demographic Shift
The proportion of people over 60 is projected to surpass those below 14 by mid-century, posing various challenges and opportunities.
While demography dictates our destiny, our response to these demographic shifts can be proactive, giving us the ability to design a thoughtful blueprint for an ‘older, smaller’ population.
Future Scenarios
Presented are three possible scenarios for the future: a status quo world that fails to adapt and crumbles, a fearful world with restrictive freedoms and diminished international cooperation, and a resilient world that welcomes global talent, flexibility, and cooperative strategies.
Embracing the Resilient World
A resilient world would capitalise on the young, growing populations in countries like the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Nigeria, and Tanzania.
This involves shifting from nationalist tendencies, attracting global talent, reimagining work for older ages, and emphasizing health and consumption strategies.
The Curative Power of Planning
Countries at the onset of this demographic transition, like India, Mexico, Iran, and Thailand, have a unique advantage of time to design and implement sustainable systems, giving them the ability to smoothly transition and maintain socioeconomic health.
“Our demography is our destiny, but how we react to that demography is not preordained. What possible worlds might we create if we thoughtfully plan for an older, smaller population?” – Jennifer D. Sciubba
“Let’s make it a resilient world and reimagine a grayer, smaller world as a beautiful one.” – Jennifer D. Sciubba
Shunning Ageism and Embracing Change
Challenging the negative bias towards individual and population aging is integral for a healthier outlook.
Population aging is inevitable, but the struggle gives us a choice for the type of world we wish to live in: a status quo, fearful, or resilient one.
Demographic Change as an Opportunity
Reimagining a smaller, older world as a beautiful one could be pivotal for humanity.
The future of our planet is associated with our present actions.
It’s key to note that demographic change, when approached thoughtfully, holds the potential to pave the way for a more sustainable and resilient world.