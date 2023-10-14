The Unnoticed $6.2 Billion Pentagon Accounting Error Boosting Ukraine's Military Aid #bigIdeas

$6.2 Billion Pentagon Accounting Error Went to Ukraine Military Aid | Joe Rogan podcast

Discover an intriguing discussion with Duncan Trussell about a massive $6.2 billion accounting error by the Pentagon.

Duncan Trussell is a stand-up comic, writer, actor, host of the “Duncan Trussell Family Hour” podcast, and creator of “The Midnight Gospel” on Netflix.

It resulted in an unwarranted windfall for Ukraine’s military aid, with far-reaching implications in questions of transparency, accountability, and the public’s perception.