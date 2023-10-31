The World’s Rarest Diseases — And How They Impact Everyone | Anna Greka | TED #bigIdeas

The World’s Rarest Diseases — And How They Impact Everyone | Anna Greka | TED
Anna Greka, a physician-scientist, embarks on a journey to investigate rare genetic diseases.
Through the use of innovative technology, novel medical discoveries are made, offering potential treatments for a wide range of diseases affecting millions around the globe.
Revealing Hidden Genetic Glitches
Rare genetic diseases are a treasure trove of critical biological information.
Studying a decades-old kidney disease of a Utah family, researchers discovered a far-reaching mutation in the MUC1 gene, delivering profound insights into fundamental biology and potential treatments for numerous diseases.
Unveiling the Power of Molecular Sleuthing
The principle of ‘molecular sleuthing,’ a hypothesis-driven approach, provides a framework for the deconstruction of scientific mysteries, often leading to groundbreaking discoveries.
A single DNA mutation’s devastation was revealed through this method, indicating its prowess in disease investigation.
If our work could unlock treatments for thousands, imagine what solving the next medical mystery can do. And the next one and the one after that. – Anna Greka
The Impact of Misshapen Proteins
A mutation in the MUC1 gene leads to the formation of incorrectly structured proteins that fatally accumulate within cells, rather than moving to the surface.
This fortuitous discovery indicates the drastic effects of minute molecular modifications on an organism’s health, leading to progressive kidney failure.
A High-Tech Approach to Treatment
By leveraging tools such as AI-powered software, robotic systems, and microscopes, the team could test numerous compounds to identify one capable of eliminating the mutant protein.
This tech-assisted strategy presents a promising path to devising treatments for devastating diseases.
From Single Disease to Wider Understanding
The investigation of one specific kidney disorder revealed a myriad of other ‘toxic proteinopathies,’ including incurable diseases like ALS and Alzheimer’s.
This insight underscores the potential of targeted disease interpretation to elucidate wide-ranging health implications.
Exploring Curiosity-Led Discoveries
Driven by innate curiosity, research work opens doors to unexpected discoveries, including retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness form.
This approach can lead to potentially uncovering the treatment path for over 50 disorders, showcasing the scope of its potential.
The Imperative of Disease Research
Rare genetic diseases, affecting an estimated 10% of North America’s population, warrant committed research.
Scalable technologies, alongside patient and family participation, form the cornerstone for this exploration, acting as catalysts in the advancement of scientific pursuits.