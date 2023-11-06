Think Faster, Talk Smarter | Matt Abrahams | Talks at Google #bigIdeas

Think Faster, Talk Smarter | Matt Abrahams | Talks at Google

Powered by BigIdeas app

Get BigIdeas from the world's best books, podcasts, books in 5 mins

Download on Play Store Download bigIdeas on the App Store

Think Faster, Talk Smarter | Matt Abrahams | Talks at Google

In a conversation revolving around his book ‘Think Faster, Talk Smarter’, communication expert Matt Abrahams provides practical strategies to enhance spontaneous speaking skills.

He delves into managing speaking anxiety, the importance of listening, structuring messages effectively, and more.

Encouraging Balanced Participation

Strategies for managing dominating participants and encouraging quieter individuals in a conversation are essential for balanced participation.

Setting clear expectations, controlling the conversation through paraphrasing, and inviting input from all participants can help achieve this balance.

Managing ‘Verbal Graffiti’

‘Verbal graffiti’, or filler words, can be distracting and disrupt effective communication when overused.

Awareness and techniques like controlled breathing can help manage their usage.

Role of Generative AI in Communication

Generative AI can serve as a tool for practicing spontaneous speaking and enhancing clarity and conciseness in speech.

However, the need for originality in communication should not be overlooked.

Effective Use of Gestures

Gestures, when used effectively, can enhance audience engagement and alleviate the speaker’s cognitive load.

They should be natural, extend beyond the shoulders, and practicing different types of gestures can aid in their effective use during presentations.

Self-Recording for Improvement

Recording and reviewing one’s own speech can help identify areas of improvement such as filler words, voice modulation, and body language.

This practice can aid in self-awareness and the improvement of communication style.

Conciseness in Communication

The philosophy of ‘tell the time, don’t build the clock’ underlines the importance of conciseness and audience-centric communication.

It encourages speakers to focus on delivering the key message without unnecessary details.

Admiring Brittany Packnett’s Communication Skills

Brittany Packnett’s communication skills, described as confident, authentic, and clear, are admired and aligned with Abrahams’ focus on confidence in presenting and communicating.

We are spontaneously speaking all the time. Most of our communication, professionally and personally, happens in the moment. So these circumstances you’re describing are very common. And many of us feel that we could do better in these situations. – Matt Abrahams

Ingredients for Successful Communication

Successful communication requires a blend of audience understanding, well-structured messaging, and engaging delivery.

This approach is applicable across various types of communication, from formal presentations to casual conversations.

Purpose of Small Talk

The aim of small talk is to show genuine interest in others rather than trying to be interesting.

This approach can lead to more engaging and meaningful interactions.

0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Total
0
Shares
Orig

Explore more BigIdeas

SUBMIT YOUR AI PRODUCT

Submit

Share:

Send Us A Message

Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0
0
0