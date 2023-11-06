Think Faster, Talk Smarter | Matt Abrahams | Talks at Google #bigIdeas

Think Faster, Talk Smarter | Matt Abrahams | Talks at Google
In a conversation revolving around his book ‘Think Faster, Talk Smarter’, communication expert Matt Abrahams provides practical strategies to enhance spontaneous speaking skills.
He delves into managing speaking anxiety, the importance of listening, structuring messages effectively, and more.
Encouraging Balanced Participation
Strategies for managing dominating participants and encouraging quieter individuals in a conversation are essential for balanced participation.
Setting clear expectations, controlling the conversation through paraphrasing, and inviting input from all participants can help achieve this balance.
Managing ‘Verbal Graffiti’
‘Verbal graffiti’, or filler words, can be distracting and disrupt effective communication when overused.
Awareness and techniques like controlled breathing can help manage their usage.
Role of Generative AI in Communication
Generative AI can serve as a tool for practicing spontaneous speaking and enhancing clarity and conciseness in speech.
However, the need for originality in communication should not be overlooked.
Effective Use of Gestures
Gestures, when used effectively, can enhance audience engagement and alleviate the speaker’s cognitive load.
They should be natural, extend beyond the shoulders, and practicing different types of gestures can aid in their effective use during presentations.
Self-Recording for Improvement
Recording and reviewing one’s own speech can help identify areas of improvement such as filler words, voice modulation, and body language.
This practice can aid in self-awareness and the improvement of communication style.
Conciseness in Communication
The philosophy of ‘tell the time, don’t build the clock’ underlines the importance of conciseness and audience-centric communication.
It encourages speakers to focus on delivering the key message without unnecessary details.
Admiring Brittany Packnett’s Communication Skills
Brittany Packnett’s communication skills, described as confident, authentic, and clear, are admired and aligned with Abrahams’ focus on confidence in presenting and communicating.
We are spontaneously speaking all the time. Most of our communication, professionally and personally, happens in the moment. So these circumstances you’re describing are very common. And many of us feel that we could do better in these situations. – Matt Abrahams
Ingredients for Successful Communication
Successful communication requires a blend of audience understanding, well-structured messaging, and engaging delivery.
This approach is applicable across various types of communication, from formal presentations to casual conversations.
Purpose of Small Talk
The aim of small talk is to show genuine interest in others rather than trying to be interesting.
This approach can lead to more engaging and meaningful interactions.