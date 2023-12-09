Think wisely to Choose wisely: The profound impact of words and thoughts #atomicIdeas

Think wisely to Choose wisely: The profound impact of words and thoughts
This discussion explores the concept of personal choices and their profound impact on our lives, as presented by Caroline Myss at a TEDxFindhornSalon event.
Myss delves into the power of decisions, from the seemingly insignificant to the life-altering, and how they shape our health, healing, and overall wellbeing.
Wisdom over suffering
Individuals have the choice to pass on either their suffering or the wisdom gained from their life experiences.
Choosing to pass on wisdom can have a positive impact on future generations and contribute to personal growth and healing.
Acceptance of life’s unfairness
Life will never be fair or go as planned.
Accepting this reality and learning from spiritual traditions can help navigate through life’s challenges and disappointments, fostering resilience and wisdom.
Embrace uncertainty
Embracing uncertainty and making choices even when all answers are not apparent is essential for personal growth and healing.
Decisiveness and action-taking can lead to personal development and self-discovery.
Healing through acknowledgment
Healing is not about forgetting past pain and trauma.
It’s about acknowledging what has happened and finding a way to turn it into a source of wisdom while moving forward.
The power of risk-taking
Fear should not hold individuals back from taking risks in life.
Regrets often stem from missed opportunities and not taking chances.
Overcoming the fear of humiliation or consequences can lead to personal growth and fulfillment.
Your vocabulary is so toxic, that the vibration of your neurology includes thoughts, includes frequencies, that are so toxic, that even if you do visualization, it is offset by a vocabulary that is organically so negative… If you never use those three words again, I will tell you right now your depressions would be much less. – Caroline Myss
The influence of language
Words have power and shape our thoughts and perceptions.
Mindfulness in language use, both in self-talk and communication with others, can lead to positive and empowering thought patterns.
Releasing blame and entitlement
Blaming others and feeling entitled brings toxicity and negativity.
Letting go of blame, entitlement, and the belief of deserving more can lead to a greater sense of peace and contentment.
Blessing each day
Every day is a gift, and individuals have the choice to bless it.
Choosing gratitude for simply being alive can bring positivity and appreciation for the unique moments and people encountered each day.
Responsibility over blame
Taking responsibility for personal actions instead of blaming others fosters personal growth and positive relationships.
Realizing that blame is a two-way street can lead to better understanding and empathy.