Three Practices for Achieving Wisdom and Wholeness – Insights from Krista Tippet | TED #bigIdeas

Three Practices for Achieving Wisdom and Wholeness – Insights from Krista Tippet | TED
Seasoned journalist and podcast host, Krista Tippett, shares profound insights gathered from years of interviewing brilliant minds, providing us with three practices to lead a fulfilling life and become our best selves.
It turns out that our brains are exquisitely designed to keep us safe and on the alert for danger. Our brains are riveted by what goes wrong. They are looking in every instant for what will go wrong next. – Krista Tippett
Technology as a Tool for Collective Wholeness
Our technologies equip us to think and act collectively.
This, coupled with the understanding that wholeness is not about perfection, makes the pursuit of wholeness essentially a collective endeavor.
Wisdom Emerges in Tension
Wisdom and wholeness often arise amid tension between opposing realities.
Embrace these tensions and let them serve as a springboard for personal as well as societal transformation.
An Understanding of Wholeness
Wholeness is about orienting ourselves towards what’s life-giving and moving away from what’s death-dealing.
Achieving wholeness is less about perfection and more about cultivating a healthier mindset.
A Call for Collective Effort
We live in an interconnected world where our actions can influence others.
It’s up to us to use our resources wisely and create environments that promote well-being and wholeness for everyone.
Every fracture of our world notwithstanding, the science of our age is revealing all of life in its insistence on wholeness, the interplay between our bodies, the natural world, the lives we make, the worlds we create. – Krista Tippett
Navigating the World with Wisdom
Worldly wisdom is not about knowing all the answers but about cultivating an attitude of patience and learning.
It involves living the questions, recognizing the good in our world, and promoting societal wholeness.
Inviting Wholeness in Our Lives
Wholeness requires us to redefine our roles not just professionally, but also personally as friends, neighbors, family members, and citizens.
Becoming whole is about evoking positivity in our lives and promoting it in our communities.
Introspecting Open Questions
Present times present us with open-ended questions that demand patience and introspection.
It’s essential we embrace these questions and engage with their possible implications on our lives and societies.
Understanding the Science of Wholeness
The holistic approach underlines the interconnectedness among our bodies, the natural world, and the lives we shape.
Despite global fractures, promoting a sense of wholeness remains paramount.