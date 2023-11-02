Transformative Innovation to Stop the Climate Crisis through ‘Energy Earthshots’ | Asmeret Asefaw Berhe | TED #bigIdeas

Transformative Innovation to Stop the Climate Crisis through ‘Energy Earthshots’ | Asmeret Asefaw Berhe | TED

‘We Actually Have a Shot at Stopping the Climate Crisis’ presents an insightful look into the decarbonization efforts being led by Asmeret Asefaw Berhe, Director of the Office of Science for the US Department of Energy.

She explores the urgency to transition to net-zero emissions by 2050 and introduces ‘Energy Earthshots,’ game-changing projects aimed at accelerating innovation against climate change.