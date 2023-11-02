Transformative Innovation to Stop the Climate Crisis through ‘Energy Earthshots’ | Asmeret Asefaw Berhe | TED #bigIdeas

Transformative Innovation to Stop the Climate Crisis through ‘Energy Earthshots’ | Asmeret Asefaw Berhe | TED
‘We Actually Have a Shot at Stopping the Climate Crisis’ presents an insightful look into the decarbonization efforts being led by Asmeret Asefaw Berhe, Director of the Office of Science for the US Department of Energy.
She explores the urgency to transition to net-zero emissions by 2050 and introduces ‘Energy Earthshots,’ game-changing projects aimed at accelerating innovation against climate change.
Reach Net-zero Emissions by 2050
The war against climate change requires urgent action – the transition to net-zero emissions by 2050.
To facilitate this, Asmeret Asefaw Berhe calls for a transformative ecosystem that primarily tackles major breakthroughs in carbon dioxide removal technology.
Introduction of ‘Energy Earthshots’
‘Energy Earthshots’ is a series of strategically ambitious projects aimed at curbing climate change by accelerating innovation.
The program is designed to involve everyone – from government entities and educators to private sectors and scientists in the combat against climate change.
Focus on the Carbon Negative Shot
Among the launched Energy Earthshots projects, the Carbon Negative Shot stands out, aiming to facilitate sustainable, scalable, and responsible carbon dioxide elimination from the atmosphere at less than $100 per metric ton of CO2 equivalent within ten years.
To achieve our goals, we’re aiming to establish a transformative ecosystem of innovation that achieves major innovations in science and technology for carbon dioxide removal. – Asmeret Asefaw Berhe
Nature-based and Engineered Solutions
The Carbon Negative Shot integrates both natural and engineered methods to capture atmospheric CO2.
It enhances the plant capacity to absorb CO2 and promotes soil carbon sequestration through changes in land use.
On the other hand, engineered technologies aim to develop air capture systems to store captured carbon durably.
Achieving our global climate goals requires rapid acceleration of deployment of clean energy and innovations in carbon dioxide removal. I’m convinced the Earthshots are our best shot for achieving our goals. – Asmeret Asefaw Berhe
Ensuring Equity in the Transition
The transition towards a decarbonized energy system must be equitable.
This means involving individuals from diverse backgrounds to participate in the decision-making processes pertinent to climate goals, thereby ensuring social justice.
Strengthening Participation in STEM
To tackle today’s climate challenges, it is vital to expand participation in STEM and build a vibrant, socially conscious workforce.
This is a critical step towards creating for society a more equitable and cleaner world that resolutely stands for environmental justice.
‘Earthshots’: Our Best Shot
‘Earthshots’, according to Berhe, offer the best shot at reaching global climate goals.
These efforts not only aim at removing legacy CO2 but also work towards building a better, more equitable, and clean world, thereby slowing, and hopefully, stopping the climate crisis.