Transforming Grief into Growth: Insights from Nicole Avant | Jay Shetty Podcast #bigIdeas

Transforming Grief into Growth: Insights from Nicole Avant | Jay Shetty Podcast

Nicole Avant, author of “Think You’ll Be Happy: Moving Through Grief with Grit, Grace and Gratitude”, shares her personal journey of grief and resilience following the tragic loss of her mother, Jacqueline Avant.

She discusses the transformative power of grief, the importance of maintaining a positive outlook, and the role of forgiveness in the healing process.