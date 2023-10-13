Two Decades of Marginal Revolution: A Journey of Making Economics Accessible | #bigIdeas

Tyler Cowen + Alex Tabarrok, on The Story of Marginal Revolution | David Perell podcast
Tyler Cowen and Alex Tabarrok, the brains behind the world’s largest economics blog, Marginal Revolution, share their experiences and insights on running a successful blog for two decades, their unique writing styles, and their mission to make economics accessible to millions of people.
The internet has enabled us to teach hundreds of thousands of students, which is incredible. Millions, probably, by now. Yeah, millions. – Alex Tabarrok
Complementing Each Other’s Writing Styles
Cowen and Tabarrok’s different writing styles complement each other and contribute to the success of their partnership.
While Cowen starts with a complex version of a story, Tabarrok simplifies it and then adds details.
This approach provides a comprehensive understanding of the topic for their readers.
Real-World Impact of Their Work
The duo has been pleasantly surprised by the real-world impact of their work.
They have influenced students across the globe and people outside academia, reinforcing their belief in the power of ideas and knowledge sharing.
A Passion for Teaching
Driven by their passion for writing and teaching, Cowen and Tabarrok aim to teach the basics of supply and demand to millions of people through their online platforms.
They take pride in having educated hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of students.
Writing About Controversial Topics
Cowen and Tabarrok believe in writing about what they are thinking about, even if it seems off-topic or controversial.
They encourage their readers to challenge their ideas and express their own opinions, fostering an environment of open dialogue and learning.
Successful Collaboration
Their successful partnership is built on mutual respect and complementary skills.
They learned each other’s work habits early on, which has been key to their collaboration.
They prioritize collaborative work over individual tasks to maximize productivity.
The Importance of Speed
Cowen and Tabarrok believe in doing tasks immediately instead of postponing them as they anticipate being busier in the future.
This principle applies to all their tasks, including academic ones like referee reports.
Managing Ego
Despite disagreements and arguments, Cowen and Tabarrok have maintained a successful partnership by not tying their egos to the outcome of their work and focusing on finding the right answers.
Unexpected Role as Language Teachers
Their work has inadvertently made them language teachers.
The automatic addition of subtitles by Google to their videos, which are then translated into various languages, has helped students learn both economics and English simultaneously.
Global Reach of Marginal Revolution
While their goal is to be in 25% of American high schools by 2025, they believe their most significant impact will be abroad, particularly in countries like India and the Middle East.
They aim to cater to these audiences with subtitles and other necessary adaptations.