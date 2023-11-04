Understanding Financial Bubbles | Will Goetzmann | All Else Equal #bigIdeas

Understanding Financial Bubbles | Will Goetzmann | All Else Equal

In the insightful episode ‘Bubble Trouble’, financial bubbles are dissected and discussed in-depth.

The rapid rise and inevitable crash of asset values are explored, along with the difficulty of identifying these bubbles in real-time.

Featuring insights from finance professors Jonathan Berk and Jules van Binsbergen, and guest Will Goetzmann, a renowned expert on financial bubbles, the discussion also delves into the history of financial bubbles, their impact, and the lessons that can be learned from them.