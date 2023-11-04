Understanding Financial Bubbles | Will Goetzmann | All Else Equal #bigIdeas

Understanding Financial Bubbles | Will Goetzmann | All Else Equal
In the insightful episode ‘Bubble Trouble’, financial bubbles are dissected and discussed in-depth.
The rapid rise and inevitable crash of asset values are explored, along with the difficulty of identifying these bubbles in real-time.
Featuring insights from finance professors Jonathan Berk and Jules van Binsbergen, and guest Will Goetzmann, a renowned expert on financial bubbles, the discussion also delves into the history of financial bubbles, their impact, and the lessons that can be learned from them.
Skepticism Towards Bubbles
The view that there are numerous bubbles in asset pricing may be incorrect.
While bubbles may exist, they should be viewed skeptically as price fluctuations can occur for reasons other than bubbles.
Bitcoin, for instance, demonstrates price fluctuations that are difficult to rationalize based purely on its transactional value.
Historical Bubbles
The first well-known bubble in history, the Tulip Mania bubble in the Netherlands, and a less well-known bubble that occurred in 1720, which was a global stock market bubble that spread throughout many European countries, are discussed.
The 1720 bubble saw stock prices rise tenfold over the course of a year and led to the invention of the term ‘millionaire’ due to the number of people in Paris who found themselves suddenly wealthy.
The Rarity of Bubbles
Bubbles are extremely rare events, occurring roughly 1% of the time when looking at over a century’s worth of global stock market data.
However, people are often overly concerned about them due to their fascination with extreme events and disasters, which is driven by human emotions and the dramatic narratives surrounding bubbles.
The Impact of Bubbles
The 2008-2009 financial crisis was one of the most economically impactful bubbles in recent memory due to the global spread of financial stress following a decline in housing prices.
However, a bubble does not imply a fundamental deviation between the economic value and the asset value.
Regulatory Responses to Bubbles
Collecting comprehensive data on regulatory responses to periods of extraordinary financial distress is important to understand what policies work and what do not.
The U.S. was more effective in managing the aftermath of the 2008-2009 financial crisis by shutting down institutions that needed to be shut down, unlike Japan.
The Fascination with Bubbles
Despite their rarity, bubbles captivate people’s attention due to the sudden accumulation and loss of wealth.
The Tulip Mania bubble in the 17th century Netherlands, for instance, captured people’s imagination due to the speculative activity around the rarity and uniqueness of tulip bulbs.
The Importance of Learning from Bubbles
Understanding past financial bubbles and regulatory reactions is crucial.
This requires a comprehensive collection of data from various financial catastrophes to avoid hastily implemented regulations that may do more harm than good.
The Consequences of Over-regulating After a Bubble
The crash of 1720 in London led to Parliament restricting stock market trading, which stifled potential industrial development by limiting access to equity capital.
This example underscores the potential harm of over-regulating markets following a financial bubble.
The Potential Volatility of Speculative Markets
Markets driven by speculation, such as the recent phenomenon of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), can be extremely volatile.
The prices of NFTs, like the tulips, rose exponentially and then dropped dramatically when liquidity suddenly disappeared.