Understanding the role of product ops | Christine Itwaru (Pendo) | Free Podcast Summary

Lenny Rachitsky | Lenny’s Podcast – Understanding the role of product ops: Christine Itwaru (Pendo)

Christine Itwaru is a longtime product operations leader at Pendo and, more recently, has taken on the larger role of principal strategist there. Before leading product operations, Christine spent 12 years in product management.

We delve into the rapidly growing field of product operations and discover how Christine is shaping the role industry-wide. She helps us define the role of product operations, what kind of person would be a good fit for the product operations role, when your company would benefit from product operations, and what red flags to look for if you decide to go down this path.