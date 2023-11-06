Unfolding the Future of AI with OpenAI’s Mira Murati | a16z Podcast #bigIdeas

Unfolding the Future of AI with OpenAI’s Mira Murati | a16z Podcast
In this conversation with Mira Murati, CTO of OpenAI, we delve into the development and release of GPT-4 and ChatGPT, the future of AI, and human-machine interactions.
As we explore the story behind the release of ChatGPT, we gain insights into the future of AI, including the potential for high-bandwidth natural language interactions, the role of AI as a collaborator, and the importance of aligning AI systems with human values.
The Roots of ChatGPT
The development of ChatGPT began with the goal of making AI systems safe and aligned with human values.
This approach was first practically implemented in the real world through instruction following models after the development of GPT-3.
I think this is right now an inflection point where we’re sort of redefining how we interact with digital information and it’s through the form of this AI systems that we collaborate with. – Mira Murati
The Future of AI Economics
The economics of AI will likely see a range of models available, with users choosing a model that fits their specific use case and is more economical.
As AI systems do more of the work, humans could potentially work fewer hours while achieving higher outputs.
The Challenge of AI Alignment
AI alignment refers to the AI aligning with the user’s intent and doing exactly what the user wants.
However, safety also includes other factors like misuse, where a user intentionally tries to use the model to create harmful outputs.
The Future of AI Models
Foundational AI models are expected to expand to include other modalities beyond text, such as images and videos.
This will allow models to gain a more comprehensive understanding of the world.
Improving AI Outputs
OpenAI is working on improving the output part of the model.
They have introduced reinforcement learning with human feedback for more reliable results and are considering introducing browsing to provide fresh information and solve hallucinations.
The Vision of Collaborative AI
The future could see a collection of AI agents that people can collaborate with, providing a platform for further development.
However, as these models become more powerful, there is a fear of them becoming misaligned with our intentions.
The Challenge of Super Alignment
OpenAI has assembled a team focused on the challenge of super alignment, ensuring that powerful AI models align with human intentions.
This is seen as a significant technical challenge that needs to be addressed as AI continues to evolve.
The Role of Developers in AI
OpenAI encourages developers to build on top of their models, providing tools to make this easier.
They aim to give users more access and control, allowing them to bring their data, customize models, and focus on defining the products.
The Scaling Laws in AI
There is no evidence to suggest that we won’t get better and more capable models as we continue to scale them across data and compute.
Whether this leads to AGI (Artificial General Intelligence) is a different question and likely requires other breakthroughs and advancements.