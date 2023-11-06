Unfolding the Future of AI with OpenAI’s Mira Murati | a16z Podcast #bigIdeas

Unfolding the Future of AI with OpenAI’s Mira Murati | a16z Podcast

In this conversation with Mira Murati, CTO of OpenAI, we delve into the development and release of GPT-4 and ChatGPT, the future of AI, and human-machine interactions.

As we explore the story behind the release of ChatGPT, we gain insights into the future of AI, including the potential for high-bandwidth natural language interactions, the role of AI as a collaborator, and the importance of aligning AI systems with human values.