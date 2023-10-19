Unlocking the Secrets of Effortless Confidence with Viv Groskop #bigIdeas

How to Be Effortlessly Confident | Viv Groskop | Talks at Google

Viv Groskop, an acclaimed writer and comedian, shares invaluable insights about confidence and how to tap into it effortlessly.

She introduces the concept of ‘Happy High Status’, a state of confidence that doesn’t come across as self-obsession.

Groskop’s insights are derived from her experiences and the wisdom encapsulated in her book.

She urges everyone to redefine their perception of confidence and leadership.