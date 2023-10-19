Unraveling the Complexities of Free Speech, Cancel Culture, and Censorship #bigIdeas

Greg Lukianoff: Cancel Culture, Deplatforming, Censorship & Free Speech | Lex Fridman Podcast

This engaging discussion with Greg Lukianoff, a free speech advocate and president of FIRE (Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression), delves into the complexities of free speech, the rise of cancel culture, and the role of censorship in today’s society.

Lukianoff’s insights shed light on the importance of maintaining freedom of speech, especially in academic environments, and the potential consequences of stifling diverse viewpoints.