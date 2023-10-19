Unraveling the Complexities of Sexual and Urologic Health with Dr. Rena Malik #bigIdeas

Dr. Rena Malik: Improving Sexual & Urological Health in Males and Females | Huberman Lab Podcast

In this enlightening discussion with Dr. Rena Malik, a board-certified urologist and pelvic surgeon, we delve into the intricacies of sexual and urologic health.

The conversation explores the major causes of and treatments for sexual and urologic dysfunction, the importance of maintaining pelvic floor function, and the factors that can enhance sexual desire and arousal.

It provides invaluable insights into the complexities of sexual and urologic health.