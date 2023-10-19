Unraveling the Complexities of Sexual and Urologic Health with Dr. Rena Malik #bigIdeas

Dr. Rena Malik: Improving Sexual & Urological Health in Males and Females | Huberman Lab Podcast
In this enlightening discussion with Dr. Rena Malik, a board-certified urologist and pelvic surgeon, we delve into the intricacies of sexual and urologic health.
The conversation explores the major causes of and treatments for sexual and urologic dysfunction, the importance of maintaining pelvic floor function, and the factors that can enhance sexual desire and arousal.
It provides invaluable insights into the complexities of sexual and urologic health.
The Role of Hormones in Sexual Health
Hormones, particularly testosterone, play a significant role in sexual function.
However, hormone dysregulation accounts for only a small percentage of sexual dysfunction cases.
Age-related decline in sensation due to less sensitive receptors can affect sexual responsiveness.
Influence of Lifestyle on Sexual Health
Sexual health can be impacted by lifestyle factors such as relationship dynamics, stress, and habits like frequency of masturbation and pornography use.
These factors should be taken into account when addressing sexual dysfunction.
Nutrition’s Impact on Sexual Health
A balanced diet and adequate intake of vitamins and minerals are crucial for overall health and sexual function.
Nutritional supplements can aid in providing the necessary nutrients for the body and enhancing overall well-being.
Physical Activity and Sexual Health
Certain heavy weightlifting exercises, such as squats and deadlifts, can lead to erectile dysfunction due to the hyper contraction of the pelvic muscles.
Hence, it’s crucial to be mindful of the type and intensity of physical activities.
Pelvic Floor Dysfunction’s Effect on Sexual Health
Pelvic floor dysfunction can result in decreased blood flow to the pelvic floor muscles, affecting sexual function, and can cause nerve inflammation resulting in pain.
Maintaining a healthy pelvic floor is crucial for overall sexual and urologic health.
Relaxation Techniques for a Tight Pelvic Floor
Relaxation techniques such as massage, using vaginal dilators, taking muscle relaxant suppositories, and practicing certain exercises with a physical therapist can be beneficial for those with a tight pelvic floor.
These techniques can help alleviate discomfort and improve pelvic floor function.
The Importance of Breathing During Exercise
Proper breathing during exercise is crucial.
Diaphragmatic breathing, which involves deep breaths that expand the diaphragm, can help stabilize the pelvic floor against increased intra-abdominal pressure caused by exercise.
This can aid in maintaining a healthy pelvic floor.
The Value of Specialists in Sexual Health
Consulting with a physician specializing in pelvic floor issues, such as a urologist, gynecologist, or a Physical Medicine Rehabilitation doctor, is advisable for addressing sexual dysfunction.
These professionals can provide expert advice and treatment options based on individual needs.
Desire and arousal don’t always go in one direction. Sometimes you can feel arousal, meaning you have the telltale signs of arousal and then desire, do you want to have sex! Is there a desire to actually do that, right? Or is it just more of an obligation or other things? – Dr. Rena Malik
The Benefits and Risks of Kegel Exercises
Kegel exercises, which involve squeezing and relaxing the pelvic floor muscles, can help treat urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse.
However, overdoing these exercises can lead to a tight, short pelvic floor, causing dysfunction.
It is important to perform these exercises in moderation and under professional guidance.