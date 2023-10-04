Unraveling the Misconceptions of Happiness and Success with Airbnb's Brian Chesky | Podcast Summary

Airbnb Founder: The Number 1 Thing People Get Wrong About Happiness and Success | Brian Chesky | Jay Shetty Podcast

Airbnb’s co-founder and CEO, Brian Chesky, shares his personal journey of building a successful business, exploring the misconceptions about happiness and success, and the importance of personal growth.

He also discusses the challenges of founding a company with friends, the reflection of a company’s founders in its culture, and the loneliness that often accompanies success.