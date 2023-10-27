Unraveling the Primitive Mind and Its Impact on Society #bigIdeas

Toxic Thinking: How our primitive brain is flawed and leads to dangerous woke ideology | Tim Urban | Tom Bilyeu Podcast

In a thought-provoking discussion, Tim Urban explores the primitive mind’s influence, its potential pitfalls, and how it can lead to harmful ideologies.

He emphasizes the importance of systems, self-awareness, and the pursuit of truth, and introduces a new framework for thinking.

The conversation also touches on the complexities of societal structures and the role of nuanced understanding in creating beneficial systems.