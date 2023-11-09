Unraveling the Universe: A Deep Dive into the Big Bang Theory with John Mather | a16z Podcast #bigIdeas

Unraveling the Universe: A Deep Dive into the Big Bang Theory with John Mather | a16z Podcast

Delve into the mysteries of the universe with Nobel laureate John Mather, who shares his groundbreaking work on the COBE satellite that has shaped our understanding of the Big Bang Theory.

Discover the significance of pink and blue blobs on a cosmic map, the role of gravity in the creation of galaxies and stars, and the ongoing challenge of unifying gravity and quantum mechanics.