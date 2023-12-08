Unveiling Korea’s Global Soft Power Surge with Steve Jang (Korean-american and among the top 100 VCs in the world) #atomicIdeas

Unveiling Korea’s Global Soft Power Surge with Steve Jang (Korean-american and among the top 100 VCs in the world)

Steve Jang is the founder and managing partner at Kindred Ventures, an early-stage venture capital fund based in San Francisco. He is also a longtime friend and one of the founder-now-investor generation of VCs that arose out of the last technology cycle. Steve is one of the top 100 venture capital investors in the world, according to Forbes Midas List of top venture capital investors, and was ranked #45 in 2023. He is also a Korean-American, a gyopo, who is deeply invested and involved in both the technological and cultural worlds in the US and Asia.

From its transformation post-Korean War to the worldwide influence of K-pop, this episode offers an insightful look into Korean society and its cultural impact on the world.