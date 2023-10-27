Unveiling the Astonishing Potential of ChatGPT: Insights from OpenAI's Greg Brockman #bigIdeas

The Inside Story of ChatGPT’s Astonishing Potential | Greg Brockman | TED

In a fascinating exploration of AI technology, Greg Brockman, OpenAI co-founder, delves into the design principles of ChatGPT, a groundbreaking chatbot.

He shares insights into the development process, demonstrates its capabilities, and discusses the potential risks of such powerful technology.

Brockman also previews some unreleased features for ChatGPT that promise to further revolutionize the field.