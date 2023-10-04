Unveiling the Mysteries of Perfumery with Dominique Roques | Podcast Summary

The Source of Nature’s Scents | Dominique Roques | Talks at Google

In this episode of Talks at Google, Dominique Roques, a renowned figure in the perfume industry and author of ‘In Search of Perfumes: A Lifetime Journey to the Source of Nature’s Scents’, takes listeners on an aromatic journey.

He discusses the intricate process of sourcing natural ingredients, the history of perfumery, and the changes the industry needs to make to ensure sustainability and fair treatment of workers.