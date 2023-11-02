Uruguay’s Remarkable Shift to Renewable Energy: A Blueprint for the World | Ramón Méndez Galain | TED #bigIdeas

Uruguay’s Remarkable Shift to Renewable Energy: A Blueprint for the World | Ramón Méndez Galain | TED

Explore how Uruguay, once in the throes of an energy crisis, managed to transform its energy sector to be 98 percent reliant on renewable sources within a span of 15 years.

This transformation was spearheaded by the country’s former secretary of energy, Ramón Méndez Galain, who shares the strategies and benefits of this unprecedented shift.